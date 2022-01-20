Residential Parking Ban in Effect Beginning Tonight

WINNIPEG — A residential parking ban is coming into effect tonight at 7 p.m. as crews prepare to clear nearly 15 centimetres of snow.

Plowing will begin in snow zones D, I, O, S, U, V between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. Friday.

The city says plows will continue their work throughout the weekend, finishing up by Sunday morning.

Residents are urged to confirm their snow zone letter to determine when their residential street is scheduled for clearing.

Vehicles parked in violation of the residential parking ban may receive a $200 ticket ($150 if paid early), and could be towed to a nearby street that is not scheduled to be plowed, or has already been cleared.

Residents can monitor the progress of the snow-clearing operation on the city’s website.

Environment Canada is forecasting even more snow to fall on Friday, with up to five centimetres expected in the Winnipeg area.