Downtown Jerrycan-Wielding Arsonist Charged

Winnipeg police have arrested and charged a man following arson in the 200 block of King Street.

Police say the man attended a parking lot at around 10:30 p.m. Monday and entered the box of a parked truck, where he stole a jerrycan of gasoline. He then proceeded to pour the gas over the vehicle’s exterior, as well as onto the building of a nearby business and a garbage dumpster on the loading dock.

Before setting fire to the dumpster, the man went back to the truck and broke into it.

A witness who lives in the area called police and officers arrested the man in the 500 block of Main Street.

Darren William Alexander Perchak, 35, of Winnipeg has been charged with arson causing damage to property, theft under $5,000 and mischief under $5,000/obstruct in enjoyment.

He remains in custody.