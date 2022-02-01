Goldeyes Sign Pitcher Adames, Catcher Gonzalez

The Winnipeg Goldeyes have signed right-handed pitcher Freisis Adames and catcher Hidekel Gonzalez to the team’s 2022 roster.

Adames was 5-2 with a 5.57 ERA in nine starts and 17 relief appearances last season for the High-A Central League’s Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (Milwaukee Brewers). A native of Las Matas de Farfan in the Dominican Republic, Adames struck out 75 batters in 82.1 innings pitched.

“Freisis is a young, power arm that we’re going to add to the rotation,” said Goldeyes’ manager Rick Forney. “The video and reports have been impressive. Hopefully, he can step in and give us 18 starts and 100 good innings.”

Gonzalez played for the independent Pioneer League’s Boise Hawks in 2021, hitting .308 with 20 doubles, five home runs, and 33 RBI in 52 games played. The 25-year-old went consecutive games without a hit just six times all season, and hit .348 over his final 35 contests to help Boise secure a playoff spot.

“Hidekel is a young catcher who I’m excited to see,” Forney added. “He is young by age, but has seven years of pro experience. Hidekel has a little pop in his bat, and possesses a sub-1.9 ‘pop time’ to second base. His former manager in Boise gave him glowing reviews, and felt Hidekel should still be in affiliated baseball.”