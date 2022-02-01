Man Dies in Hospital Following Injuries at Winnipeg Hotel

Winnipeg police are investigating a homicide after a man was found seriously injured in a city hotel last Saturday.

Police located the victim at around 3 a.m. within the hotel in the 600 block of Main Street. He was transported to hospital in critical condition and later succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased has been identified as Norman Nigel Bird, 29, of Winnipeg,

Winnipeg police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to contact them at (204) 986-6508, or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477)