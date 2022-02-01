First Round of MPI Rebate Cheques in the Mail

WINNIPEG — Manitoba drivers are beginning to receive their cheques as part of a $312 million rebate by Manitoba Public Insurance.

The Crown corporation says about 200,000 COVID-19 rebate cheques are being mailed out this week, with the remaining 480,000 cheques going out by mid-February.

“The financial strength of MPI has allowed us to once again provide a COVID-related rebate cheque,” said Eric Herbelin, president and CEO, Manitoba Public Insurance. “Once again the public auto insurance model demonstrates its strength and financial benefits to our customers.”

The rebate is the third in less than two years owing to the pandemic — accounting for nearly $500 million in customer rebates since May 2020. The latest will result in about $328 rebated to an average private passenger policy.