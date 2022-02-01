Bell Named to Lead Christmas Cheer Board

WINNIPEG — The Christmas Cheer Board has named Shawna Bell as its permanent executive director.

Bell had been assuming the role as interim leader since the passing of longtime Cheer Board boss Kai Madsen last October.

The 48-year-old mother of two was tasked with leading the charity through the 2021 Christmas season and was previously the board chair.

“From finding a temporary home from which to deliver Cheer Board packages, introducing new technology and dealing with hurdles attributed to COVID, Shawna was able to lead the organization successfully through this past Christmas season,” said current board chair Jackie Britton. “It truly is a testament to her abilities!”

The Cheer Board moved to 1081 Ellice Avenue last season but will need to find a new home for 2022 that has at least 40,000 square feet of space to produce hampers.

“We have reached out to members of the community and municipal government to explore options,” says Bell. “Our need for space is essential to return to packing and delivering food hampers to families in need.”

Bell is a lifelong Winnipegger and serves as only the third executive director in the Cheer Board’s history, following in the footsteps of Byrdye Beckel and Madsen.