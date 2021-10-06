Christmas Cheer Board’s Kai Madsen Dies













WINNIPEG — Longtime Christmas Cheer Board fixture Kai Madsen has died.

The former executive director of the Christmas charity, who recently stepped down from his role, passed away on Tuesday night. He was 80.

In a statement, the CCB said Madsen died following months of failing health. He left his role with the organization earlier this year and was replaced by Shawna Bell.

“My earliest memories of the Cheer Board were of Kai and the overwhelming warmth and kindness that he brought to the holidays every year. It is a sad day for Winnipeg. Kai will be missed by so many across the city,” said Bell.

Madsen’s tenure with the CCB goes back more than 50 years. He worked with the board as a volunteer and then became its executive director, a post he held for more than 25 Christmas seasons.