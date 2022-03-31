Lego ‘Brick Bar’ Coming to Winnipeg in June

WINNIPEG — Lego lovers will be in heaven among more than one million building bricks when a pop-up Brick Bar comes to the city this June.

The Lego-inspired attraction will feature sculptures made completely from bricks, as well as an abundance of blocks for people to shape their own creations.

Local DJs will spin tunes all day while builders sip on their favourite beverages at Torque Brewing.

The 90-minute sessions will involve building competitions complete with prizes, a brick-made wishing well and a table built with over 22,000 bricks to host table tennis relays. Prizes will be awarded for the best builders.

The pop-up will run from June 17-18 at 330-830 King Edward Street.

Children five and under are free of charge and all minors can attend before 6 p.m. Tickets are on sale now for $22 per person.