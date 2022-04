Child Dies After Being Hit by Truck on Manitoba Farm

A three-year-old boy has died following a vehicle accident on a farm site southwest of Roland, Manitoba.

RCMP say the child was found unresponsive at around 5:40 p.m. Wednesday after being struck by a pickup truck that had been backing up at the time.

Prior to the collision, the child had wandered away from a group of children.

He was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Pembina Valley RCMP continue to investigate.