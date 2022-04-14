ACC’s Prairie Innovation Centre Receives $125K

Assiniboine Community College in Brandon has received $125,000 for its Prairie Innovation Centre for Sustainable Agriculture.

The funding from Crane Steel Structures will assist the centre’s vision for the future of agriculture in Manitoba, and will address industry and economic needs in this important sector.

“The Prairie Innovation Centre is Assiniboine’s response to a growing labour market need in agriculture. It’s necessary to ensure this important sector achieves its full economic potential, and we know that Brandon and Westman is the right home for the Centre,” said Mark Frison, president of ACC.

“It’s good for the agriculture sector and it’s good for the community. We’re thrilled that Crane Steel Structures sees that and has come aboard with their support. Community and business leaders are crucial in bringing this project to life.”

Crane Steel Structures founder, Paul Crane, was a recent recipient of an Assiniboine Honorary Diploma in 2020. He served as a member and then chair of the Assiniboine Board of Governors in the 1990s, and later as the president of the Assiniboine Foundation (1999 – 2002).