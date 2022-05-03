University of Manitoba Returning to In-Person Convocation

WINNIPEG — After two years of virtual ceremonies, the University of Manitoba is returning to in-person convocation events this spring.

The pandemic meant many students couldn’t accept their degrees in a traditional sense and were unable to walk across the stage with their family and friends in attendance.

A convocation ceremony for the Rady Faculty of Health Sciences will be held at the Bannatyne campus on May 19. Convocation ceremonies for February, March, and spring graduates from the Fort Garry campus will be held from June 7- 10. Extended Education will have a separate ceremony on June 9, and Université de Saint-Boniface will have its ceremony on June 13.

The U of M is still offering a virtual convocation option to students who aren’t ready to attend a large in-person gathering or aren’t able to attend in person.

During its 143rd Spring Convocation, the University of Manitoba will confer, degrees, diplomas and certificates on approximately 4,000 graduates, including several individuals who will receive honorary degrees.