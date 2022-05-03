Nearly 30 Winnipeg Properties at Risk of Flooding

The City of Winnipeg has identified 27 properties at risk of river flooding.

The city has recently revised its flood planning based on the latest provincial forecast and data.

It says of the 27 properties identified, 17 are being advised to build their dike by Friday, May 6. Of these, 13 properties had previously been identified as being at-risk in March. Ten properties are being advised to be prepared to build their dike as required.

Three properties located along the Assiniboine River, identified in March, are no longer considered at-risk.

The city estimates about 29,000 sandbags will be required to protect the properties, while work is also underway to raise the clay dike at Turnbull Drive.

Water levels within Winnipeg are expected to range between 19 and 20.4 feet at James Avenue between May 5 and May 14. The Red River peak is anticipated to arrive at the Floodway inlet between May 11 and May 14.

As of Tuesday morning, the Red River registered 18.13 feet at James Avenue.