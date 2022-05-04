YMCA of Brandon Among Projects Receiving Provincial Funds

The YMCA of Brandon is one of 427 local and regional projects sharing $25 million in provincial funding.

The Manitoba government announced Wednesday hundreds of projects that are receiving funds through the Building Sustainable Communities program.

Brandon’s YMCA will see $300,000 of that money to build additional facility space, including programming space and an outdoor playground.

“With the generous support of the province, the YMCA will be able to expand programming space to support more youth, seniors and families in Brandon well into the future,” said Lon Cullen, CEO, YMCA Brandon.

“The new space will allow more children to attend summer day camp, seniors to pursue physical health, mental well-being and social connection, and families being able to gather in a safe, affordable venue.”

The $25 million in funding is being divided between nearly $12 million for 364 local and regional initiatives and over $13 million for 63 larger-scale capital projects. The 2022-23 BSC application intake period closed on January 17.

The full list of approved projects will be posted later this week on the province’s website.