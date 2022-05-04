Off-Duty Cop Helps Nab Carjacking Suspect

An off-duty Winnipeg police officer helped colleagues close in on a stolen vehicle following a carjacking on Monday.

Police issued an alert regarding a white Mercedes SUV that been stolen at a convenience store in the 700 block of Corydon Avenue.

The off-duty officer spotted the vehicle Tuesday afternoon driving in the Glenwood neighbourhood and called for police back-up.

The driver was taken into custody and officers identified him as the same suspect involved in the carjacking.

A 34-year-old Winnipeg man faces charges of robbery and driving while disqualified. He was released to appear in court at a later date.