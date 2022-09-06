St. James Civic Centre Reopens Following Renovations

WINNIPEG — Following significant upgrades to its facility, the St. James Civic Centre is back in business.

The centre’s south side officially reopened to the community on Tuesday after its critical building systems were replaced. Upgrades also included improved accessibility and refreshed spaces within the 56-year-old facility.

“The critical upgrades to this part of the building were needed to ensure the building could continue to run properly while updating accessibility to meet the needs of the residents of our growing city,” said Mayor Brian Bowman.

“Once fully complete with the opening of the Ab McDonald Arena later this month, this will be a busy space that contributes to community wellness for many years to come.”

Other repairs included new mechanical and electrical systems, two new roofs, and a repaired concrete arena slab. The second floor has been repurposed into a new mechanical and electrical room, and a new material lift has been added to provide better access to storage areas in the basement. A fire suppression system has also been installed throughout the facility.

The centre’s Ab McDonald Arena is expected to reopen on September 25.

The $10.1 million project was cost-shared by all three levels of government.