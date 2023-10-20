Goldeyes Extend Radio Partnership with CJNU for 2024 Season

The Winnipeg Goldeyes and CJNU 93.7 FM have extended their radio partnership through the 2024 American Association season.

CJNU 93.7 FM will broadcast all Winnipeg Goldeyes pre-season, regular season, and potential post-season games.

It’s the ninth consecutive year of the partnership between the Goldeyes and CJNU.

“At CJNU, we are incredibly excited to serve as the official radio station of the Winnipeg Goldeyes for our 9th consecutive season,” said Adam Glynn, station manager at CJNU 93.7 FM. “It’s particularly lovely to be able to make this announcement during our annual Pledge Drive.

The station will also air the popular “Inside Pitch” off-season radio show again in 2024. Eight episodes of the program will air on a bi-weekly basis beginning in January.

The Goldeyes will open the 2024 season in May and the complete schedule will be released soon.