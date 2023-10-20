Winnipeg’s Yard Waste Collection Season Ending

WINNIPEG — The days of placing your yard waste by the curb for collection are coming to an end for the season.

The City of Winnipeg says by November 10, all curbside yard waste collection city-wide will come to an end.

Yard waste collection in “area A” will end the week of October 30 – November 3, 2023

Yard waste collection in “area B” will end the week of November 6 – November 10, 2023

You can find your collection day by visiting the city’s website.

Residents can put their yard waste in any reusable container without a lid (e.g., plastic tubs, old blue boxes, old metal or plastic garbage containers). Containers should not be broken or damaged. Alternatively, you can also use cardboard boxes or paper yard waste bags.

Halloween pumpkins are accepted in the yard waste collection program, as long as candles and decorations are removed.

Residents can also take their yard waste to the 4R Winnipeg Depots located at 1825 Brady Road, 1120 Pacific Avenue, and 429 Panet Road.