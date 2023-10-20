Salvation Army Winnipeg ‘Centre of Hope’ Adds 60 Beds

WINNIPEG — Sixty new beds have been added to the Salvation Army Winnipeg Centre of Hope.

The beds will create space for increased demand for emergency shelter and be available starting October 23.

“We are seeing increases in refugee claimant emergency needs and are preparing extra spaces so that nobody is left out in the cold this winter,” said Mark Stewart, executive director at the Centre of Hope.

The Salvation Army Winnipeg Centre of Hope, Manitoba’s largest emergency shelter, has been at capacity for several weeks, which officials say is unusual during the fall months. With colder weather on the way, the Salvation Army says demand for a warm place to sleep dramatically increases.

The need for additional spaces is also being affected by the increased number of refugee claimants coming to Winnipeg without a safe place to stay and weather-appropriate clothing.

The additional 60 beds will bring the total number of beds available to 370, which includes spaces for families. The centre, which serves 900 meals per day, will also be adding cold-weather beds as needed.