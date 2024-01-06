Teen Charged in Attempted Armed Home Invasion on Manitoba First Nation

Manitoba RCMP have charged a 15-year-old boy after an attempted armed home invasion in Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation.

Police were called early Wednesday morning to a home after several males showed up with a gun and were banging on the door. They weren’t successful in gaining entry and fled on foot.

Officers spotted the suspects walking in the community before most of them ran away. One of the suspects was carrying a long gun and discarded it while being pursued. He was eventually arrested by officers.

Police have determined the group of males allegedly assaulted and threatened a 19-year-old man while walking in the community. The victim fled to the residence seeking help but was followed by the group who tried to enter the home.

The teen who was arrested has been charged with multiple weapons offences.

Nelson House RCMP continue to investigate.