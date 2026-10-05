Manitoba Introduces Bill to Improve Cannabis Store Worker Safety

The Manitoba government is introducing legislation aimed at improving safety for workers at cannabis stores.

Bill 56 would amend the Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Control Act to remove the requirement for window coverings on cannabis store storefronts. The government says the change would improve visibility from outside and help ensure workers are not isolated from public view.

The bill would also give the Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Authority of Manitoba (LGCA) the power to establish mandatory minimum staffing levels during specified hours.

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The measure is intended to prevent workers from being alone during periods when there may be a higher risk of violence.

Justice Minister Matt Wiebe said the proposed changes follow discussions with cannabis store workers about workplace safety.

The legislation follows previous violent incidents at cannabis stores and consultations between the Manitoba government and UFCW Local 832.

“We’ll be pushing for window coverings to be removed as soon as possible in unionized cannabis workplaces and would encourage all employers to take this opportunity and make their workplaces safer,” said Marie Buchan, secretary-treasurer, UFCW Local 832.