Two Charged After Firearms and Ammo Seized from West St. Paul Homes

Two men are in custody after Manitoba law enforcement seized 13 firearms and about 20,000 rounds of ammunition from two homes in the RM of West St. Paul.

Manitoba Integrated Law Enforcement Team (MILET) executed search warrants on September 11 at residences on Pipeline Road and Griffin Way, acting on information from the Canada Border Services Agency. Officers found 13 firearms, including two sawed-off weapons, along with several high-capacity magazines altered to hold more ammunition, making them prohibited devices.

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Two men were arrested without incident. Ravinder Chahal, 48, and Kulwinder Chahal, 38, both of the RM of West St. Paul, face multiple firearms charges, including unsafe storage, unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon, possession of a weapon obtained by crime and possession of a firearm with a tampered serial number. Both were remanded into custody.

“Thanks to the positive working relationship shared between law enforcement and the CBSA, our officers were able to remove illegal firearms and firearms that were illegally possessed from the community,” said MILET Supt. Jeff Asmundson.