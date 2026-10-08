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Brandon Man Critically Injured in ATV Rollover: RCMP

October 8, 2026 2:36 PM CDT | News


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An RCMP shoulder patch is seen in Toronto, on Monday, July 27, 2026. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan)

A 25-year-old Brandon man was critically injured in an ATV rollover on Keeseekoowenin First Nation Wednesday night.

Manitoba RCMP responded at around 11:25 p.m. to reports of an ATV rollover on a trail, where two ATVs were travelling south at a high rate of speed alongside a truck on the roadway.

Police say one ATV struck an approach at a road crossing, went airborne and crashed, throwing the driver from the vehicle.

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Paramedics treated the man at the scene before transporting him to hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the second ATV, a 19-year-old Keeseekoowenin man, was arrested at his residence and faces impaired driving charges.

He was released on an appearance notice and is scheduled to appear in court in December. His name cannot be released until charges are sworn.

RCMP continue to investigate.


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Tags: Accident | Brandon | Crime | Manitoba | RCMP

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