CBSA Adjusting Hours at 13 Manitoba Ports of Entry

The Canada Border Services Agency will adjust the opening and closing times at 13 land ports of entry in Manitoba to stay aligned with neighbouring U.S. ports.

The change follows Manitoba’s decision to adopt permanent year-round daylight saving time. Because the United States will continue to change its clocks seasonally, the CBSA will adjust hours at the 13 sites in the fall and spring to keep service hours in sync year-round.

The new hours take effect at 2 a.m. Central Daylight Time on November 1, 2026, and will remain in place until 2 a.m. Central Time on March 14, 2027.

The CBSA says the adjustment will allow for better coordination with the U.S., including when an inadmissible traveller is directed to return immediately to the country they came from. It will also give travellers greater clarity on when ports are open.

ADVERTISEMENT



Land ports of entry: updated hours of operation from November 1, 2026 to March 13, 2027

Hours reflect Central Time:

Cartwright

Travellers: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., 7 days a week

Commercial: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday (except Holidays)

Coulter

Travellers: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., 7 days a week

Commercial: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday (except Holidays)

Crystal City

Travellers: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., 7 days a week

Commercial: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday (except Holidays)

Goodlands

Travellers: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., 7 days a week

Commercial: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday (except Holidays)

Gretna

Travellers: 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., 7 days a week

Commercial: 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday (except Holidays)

Lena

Travellers: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., 7 days a week

Commercial: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday (except Holidays)

Lyleton

Travellers: 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m., 7 days a week

Commercial: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday (except Holidays)

Piney

Travellers: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., 7 days a week

Commercial: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday (except Holidays)

Snowflake

Travellers: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., 7 days a week

Commercial: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday (except Holidays)

South Junction

Travellers: 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., 7 days a week

Commercial: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday (except Holidays)

Tolstoi

Travellers: 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., 7 days a week

Commercial: 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday (except Holidays)

Windygates

Travellers: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., 7 days a week

Commercial: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday (except Holidays)

Winkler

Travellers: 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., 7 days a week

Commercial: 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday (except Holidays)