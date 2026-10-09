CBSA Adjusting Hours at 13 Manitoba Ports of Entry

The Canada Border Services Agency will adjust the opening and closing times at 13 land ports of entry in Manitoba to stay aligned with neighbouring U.S. ports.
The change follows Manitoba’s decision to adopt permanent year-round daylight saving time. Because the United States will continue to change its clocks seasonally, the CBSA will adjust hours at the 13 sites in the fall and spring to keep service hours in sync year-round.
The new hours take effect at 2 a.m. Central Daylight Time on November 1, 2026, and will remain in place until 2 a.m. Central Time on March 14, 2027.
The CBSA says the adjustment will allow for better coordination with the U.S., including when an inadmissible traveller is directed to return immediately to the country they came from. It will also give travellers greater clarity on when ports are open.
Land ports of entry: updated hours of operation from November 1, 2026 to March 13, 2027
Hours reflect Central Time:
Cartwright
Travellers: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., 7 days a week
Commercial: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday (except Holidays)
Coulter
Travellers: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., 7 days a week
Commercial: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday (except Holidays)
Crystal City
Travellers: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., 7 days a week
Commercial: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday (except Holidays)
Goodlands
Travellers: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., 7 days a week
Commercial: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday (except Holidays)
Gretna
Travellers: 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., 7 days a week
Commercial: 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday (except Holidays)
Lena
Travellers: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., 7 days a week
Commercial: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday (except Holidays)
Lyleton
Travellers: 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m., 7 days a week
Commercial: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday (except Holidays)
Piney
Travellers: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., 7 days a week
Commercial: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday (except Holidays)
Snowflake
Travellers: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., 7 days a week
Commercial: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday (except Holidays)
South Junction
Travellers: 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., 7 days a week
Commercial: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday (except Holidays)
Tolstoi
Travellers: 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., 7 days a week
Commercial: 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday (except Holidays)
Windygates
Travellers: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., 7 days a week
Commercial: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday (except Holidays)
Winkler
Travellers: 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., 7 days a week
Commercial: 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday (except Holidays)