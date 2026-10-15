Winnipeg Police Arrest 123 in Fall Retail Theft Initiative

Winnipeg police say they arrested 123 people and laid more than 243 charges during a fall retail theft initiative.

The operation included targeted enforcement at more than 30 businesses and commercial locations across the city, utilizing multiple police units.

Overall, police say officers recovered approximately $21,830 in stolen merchandise.

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Police also arrested 15 repeat offenders known to investigators, with 33 people detained in custody.

Separately, officers responding to retail theft incidents across Winnipeg made 81 additional arrests, laid 134 charges and recovered approximately $13,138 in stolen merchandise. Eight repeat offenders were arrested, and 33 people were detained in custody.

“Through proactive enforcement, partnerships with retailers, and targeted investigations, officers continue to identify and arrest repeat offenders while working to create safer shopping environments for everyone,” police said in a release.