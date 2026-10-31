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Home » News » Woman Dies After Being Hit by SUV at Winnipeg Intersection

Woman Dies After Being Hit by SUV at Winnipeg Intersection

October 31, 2026 2:07 PM CDT | News


Winnipeg Police Crest Logo

A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge is seen at the Public Information Office in Winnipeg, on September 2, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski)

Winnipeg police are investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian that occurred early Saturday at the intersection of Lagimodiere Boulevard and Dugald Road.

According to police, officers responded at around 2:55 a.m. after a 19-year-old woman was struck by an SUV.

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She was transported to hospital in critical condition and later died from her injuries.

The driver remained at the scene and spoke with officers.

Anyone with information, or who may have video from around the time of the incident, is asked to contact police at (204) 986-7085.


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Tags: Accident | Death | Winnipeg Police

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