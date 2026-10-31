Woman Dies After Being Hit by SUV at Winnipeg Intersection

Winnipeg police are investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian that occurred early Saturday at the intersection of Lagimodiere Boulevard and Dugald Road.

According to police, officers responded at around 2:55 a.m. after a 19-year-old woman was struck by an SUV.

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She was transported to hospital in critical condition and later died from her injuries.

The driver remained at the scene and spoke with officers.

Anyone with information, or who may have video from around the time of the incident, is asked to contact police at (204) 986-7085.