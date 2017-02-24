Man Sprays Unknown Substance on Teen Girl at St. Vital Centre

Winnipeg police are looking for a suspicious man that followed a group of girls at St. Vital Centre and sprayed an unknown substance on one of their sweaters.

The incident happened the afternoon of February 19 when the girls noticed an unknown man following them. Hoping to evade him, they entered a store within the mall. That’s when the suspect sprayed or deposited a substance on the clothing of one of the girls.

No one was injured and the man later fled.

He’s described as Caucasian, between 40 and 50 years of age, 5’7″-5’8″ in height, heavy build, wrinkled weathered-looking face and was wearing a flat-style blue felt hat with a small brim and a blue plaid jacket.

DNA tests on the substance are being conducted.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sex crimes unit at (204) 986-6245 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).

