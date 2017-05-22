Fatal Crash on Highway 3 Southwest of Winnipeg

A two-vehicle collision Monday evening just east of Carman, Manitoba killed one man and injured several other people.

The crash happened on Highway 3 about one kilometre northeast of Sperling at around 7:20 p.m.

The two vehicles collided head-on, killing the male driver of one of the vehicles. His female passenger survived.

The male driver of the other vehicle was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries, while the three other occupants were transported with non-life threatening injuries.

RCMP say it’s unclear whether alcohol was involved or if the occupants were wearing seatbelts.

