Police Make an Arrest in 2003 Homicide of Nicolle Hands, Shot in Her Apartment

By The Canadian Press
WINNIPEG — Mounties in Winnipeg say they’ve made an arrest in a homicide dating back to 2003.
RCMP say they’ve arrested a suspect in the death of 32-year-old Nicolle Hands, who was shot in her apartment in Winnipeg in the early hours of Oct. 2, 2003.
Her three children and a babysitter were sleeping in the next room.
Police say Hands was taken to hospital, but died three days later.
Investigators say that after an 18-month investigation as part of Project DEVOTE, they made an arrest on Saturday.
They say the male suspect has yet to be charged, so his name cannot be released.
