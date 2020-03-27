Manitoba Setting Up Highway Checkpoints for COVID-19











WINNIPEG — Five highway checkpoints are going into effect today to inform travellers entering Manitoba on the public health measures in place to slow the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus).

Travellers will receive information about Manitoba’s current state of emergency, public health orders issued under the Public Health Act, and the need to immediately self-isolate for 14 days after travel in Canada or internationally. Similar information will be provided at Winnipeg’s James Richardson International Airport and Brandon Municipal Airport.

“We must do everything we can to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities and on our health-care system,” said Justice Minister Cliff Cullen.

“This approach will help ensure travellers know they must self-isolate, what the province’s state of emergency means to them and other important public health information. By being informed, we can reduce the risk to Manitobans and help keep our communities healthy and safe.”

Checkpoints will be located at the:

• Ontario border:

– Trans-Canada Highway East (West Hawk Lake/Falcon Lake);

• Saskatchewan border:

– Trans-Canada Highway West (west of Kirkella/Elkhorn/Virden);

– PTH 16 (west of Russell);

– PTH 5W (west of Roblin); and

– PTH 2 (west of Sinclair/Reston/Souris).

Drivers will be met by roadside signage informing them of the checkpoints. Three provincial employees will staff the designated areas in three, eight-hour shifts to cover the checkpoints 24/7. Between 60-80 staff will work in shifts beginning at 2 p.m., 10 p.m. and 6 p.m.

If Manitobans need assistance with groceries, prescription pickup and other services, they are encouraged to go to HelpNextDoorMB.ca.