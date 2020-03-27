City Closing Playgrounds, Easing Some Parking Restrictions Due to COVID-19











21 Shares

The City of Winnipeg is closing all city-owned play structures and picnic shelters to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus).

While all playgrounds will close on Saturday, March 28, the parks themselves will remain open, including dog parks, but officials are reminding citizens to practice safe social distancing.

The city also announced Friday it will temporarily ease some parking restrictions. One hour of free parking will be offered at all meters throughout Winnipeg. Those living in residential areas with timed parking restrictions won’t see them be enforced, helping those currently working from home or self-isolating.

To help support local businesses, the city is working with local BIZ groups to add temporary 15-minute “curbside pick-up locations” in various locations throughout the downtown and the Exchange District. The move will cater to those picking up food or retail items.

The city also announced it has suspended all street permits for special events festivals through June 30, 2020.

Further information on the city’s response to COVID-19 can be found at Winnipeg.ca/COVID-19.