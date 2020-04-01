Winnipeg Casino Patron Tests Positive for COVID-19











WINNIPEG — Manitoba health officials are asking anyone who may have been at Club Regent Casino two weeks ago to self-isolate after a patron tested positive for COVID-19 (coronavirus).

Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries says they were notified that a patron visited the casino on March 16 between 1-4 p.m. and later tested positive for the disease.

MBLL is working to identify casino employees who worked during this timeframe and may have had close contact with this individual. Club Regent Casino closed at the end of the day on March 17.

Anyone who may have been at the casino during that time should self-isolate and contact Health Links at (204) 788-8200 or 1-888-315-9257 for further advice on the need for testing.