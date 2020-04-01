Booze, Drugs Seized from Dry Northern Manitoba Communities











RCMP in northern Manitoba have seized more than 1,000 bottles and cans of alcohol in separate seizures from dry communities.

Norway House RCMP and First Nation Safety Officers were patrolling the community March 27-28 and conducted numerous checkstops to ensure alcohol wasn’t present.

Police seized more than 1,000 cans of beer and issued over $7,000 in fines.

On March 29, Poplar River RCMP and Berens River RCMP stopped four vehicles on the winter road.

Officers seized approximately 74 bottles of spirits, 24 cans of beer, 36 grams of cocaine and more than 1,500 grams of cannabis.

A 27-year-old woman from Poplar River First Nation was arrested and faces several charges. She will appear in court on May 12, 2020.

Four other suspects may also be facing charges.

RCMP continue to investigate.