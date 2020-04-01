Manitoba Motorcycle Ride for Dad Moved to the Fall











Organizers of the TELUS Manitoba Motorcycle Ride for Dad have moved their event to October 3, 2020 due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

The ride was originally scheduled to take place May 30.

“The health and safety of riders, volunteers and sponsors is our first priority,” said Kirk Van Alstyne, co-chair, MRFD.

“We are hopeful the current necessity of social distancing will be a distant memory by fall. This is our 12th Ride for Dad in Manitoba and we know once we defeat this virus our pledge donors and supporters will come through to fight prostate cancer as they have done year after year.”

The MRFD prostate cancer awareness and education campaign will begin in August leading up to Ride Day.

“We invite all motorcycle enthusiasts to join the fight then against prostate cancer by registering for the Ride online and collecting pledge donations,” said Moe Sabourin, president, Winnipeg Police Association and co-chair of the Ride for Dad.

“Together with our media partners we will continue to inform Manitobans of the importance of early detection of prostate cancer.”

The Manitoba Motorcycle Ride for Dad has raised more than $2.5 million the past 11 years, with all proceeds going to prostate cancer research and education in Manitoba.

Rider registration is now open or you can make a pledge donation online.