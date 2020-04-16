Winnipeg Seniors Feeling Isolated Can Call 311 for Assistance











WINNIPEG — New support is available for seniors in Winnipeg feeling isolated or in need of assistance during the ongoing COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

Older Winnipeggers can now call 311 to be connected with resources offered through A & O: Support Services for Older Adults.

Assistance includes delivery of groceries, medications, or specialized social services.

“We know that during this difficult time of social distancing, many older adults in our community may also be feeling isolated and cut off from community supports, and unsure of where to reach out for assistance,” said Mayor Brian Bowman.

“311 is a well-known and trusted number for our residents, and we are happy to help facilitate this connection.”

The federal government provided $170,000 to United Way Winnipeg for the program, part of a $9 million investment to United Way Canada. Additional funding is being provided by The Winnipeg Foundation.