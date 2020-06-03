Inmates Charged in Stabbings at Stony Mountain Institution













Manitoba RCMP have charged several inmates after two separate stabbings at Stony Mountain Institution north of Winnipeg.

The incidents occurred on the afternoon of May 31, when a 24-year-old man and a 45-year-old man were stabbed and suffered significant injuries.

RCMP say their investigation led to Dennis McLeod, 25, and Anthony Mitchell, 28, being charged with attempted murder in the stabbing of the 24-year-old victim.

An investigation into the second stabbing led to attempted murder charges being laid against Tyler Gray, 39. Skyler Cook, 25, Brandon Seenie, 22, and Michael Kelly, 25, have each been charged with aggravated assault.

All of the victims and those charged are inmates of the Stony Mountain Institution.

Manitoba RCMP are continuing to investigate, alongside officials from the prison.