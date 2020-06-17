Prisoner Damages Cell, Assaults Officer with Baton: RCMP











An intoxicated prisoner at a Manitoba RCMP detachment is facing charges after allegedly damaging a holding cell and assaulting a police officer.

The man was placed in the cell in the early hours of June 12 for being intoxicated. A cell guard at the detachment later called Chemawawin RCMP to tell them the prisoner was causing a disturbance.

When officers arrived, they found the man ripping up the cell floor. Police verbally arrested the man for mischief and asked him to sit down near the corner of the cell.

As police entered the cell to move him to another area, he lunged forward and grabbed one of them. During the struggle, the prisoner was able to grab a baton from an officer’s duty belt and strike one of the officers in the leg several times while biting their arm.

RCMP were eventually able to control the man and place him in handcuffs. He wasn’t injured during the ordeal.

The officer involved was taken to the nursing station for treatment and released.

“This was a dangerous situation that could have resulted in serious injuries,” said Supt. Kevin Lewis of the RCMP Manitoba North District. “However, throughout the incident, the officers remained calm and professional and were able to de-escalate the situation quickly.”

Conrad Walker, 21, of Easterville, has been charged with two counts of disarming a police officer, two counts of resisting arrest, assault with a weapon on a police officer, assaulting a police officer and mischief over $5,000.

He remains in custody.