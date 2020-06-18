Body of Missing Boater Recovered from Lake Winnipeg











WINNIPEG — The body of a missing boater was recovered from Lake Winnipeg Thursday afternoon.

RCMP say just before 3 p.m., the body of 42-year-old Nour Ali was found by police, the Hutterite Emergency Aquatic Response Team (HEART) and the Canadian Coast Guard.

Ali, a Winnipeg-based refugee advocate from Syria, was on a boat with four other people when it capsized last Saturday near Belair.

Three men on the boat, aged 37, 48 and 65, were rescued from the water and taken to hospital.

A 73-year-old man from Winnipeg was found in the water, taken to shore and was pronounced deceased.

“RCMP would like to thank all the first responders who assisted in the search including HEART, Canadian Coast Guard, Victoria Beach Fire and Rescue, CFB Trenton, and the countless community members who came out every day,” police said in a release.

“We would also like to acknowledge the efforts of a 46-year-old male from the area, who was one of the first people on scene, and rescued one of the boaters.”

Belair is located approximately 100 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.