Bisons’ Kelsey Wog Wins U SPORTS Female Athlete of the Year













WINNIPEG — University of Manitoba Bisons’ swimmer Kelsey Wog has been named the 2020 Lieutenant Governor Athletic Award U SPORTS Female Athlete of the Year for the 2019-20 season.

The fourth-year student-athlete, who is no stranger to picking up multiple accolades for her achievements in the pool, received the honour Thursday night.

“We are so proud of Kelsey and all that she has achieved at the University of Manitoba,” said director of athletics and recreation Gene Muller. “This is an achievement our entire community should be proud of.”

Wog is the second student-athlete from the U of M to win the national athlete of the year award and first since Bisons basketball star Terri-Lee Johannesson in 1997.

The winners, who were selected by a combined vote of the Canadian Athletic Foundation (75 percent) and the public (25 percent) on USPORTS.ca, also receive a $10,000 post-graduate scholarship to attend a graduate-level, masters, or doctorate degree at a Canadian university accredited by Universities Canada.

Wog is now focusing her attention on training for the Canadian Olympic Trials, which were cancelled earlier this year due to COVID-19. Heading into 2021, her sights remain set on qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics, which are now scheduled for July of next year.

— With files from Bison Sports