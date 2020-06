Manitoba’s Independent Investigation Unit is looking into the arrest of a 55-year-old man after he sustained an injury.

The IIU says they were notified Wednesday of the May 22nd arrest in Portage la Prairie. The man reported he sustained an injury to his wrists due to handcuffing.

It’s unclear why the man was arrested or what the circumstances involved surrounding the incident.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the arrest is asked to contact the IIU at 1-844-667-6060.