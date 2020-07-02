No New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Thursday











WINNIPEG — No new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) were reported in Manitoba on Thursday, leaving the provincial total at 325.

Health officials say there are 16 active cases, 302 people have recovered and there are no hospitalizations. Seven people have died from the virus.

An additional 503 laboratory tests were performed on Tuesday and 512 tests on Wednesday. This brings the total number of tests performed since early February to 64,329.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.