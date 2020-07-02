Winnipeg to Begin Fogging for Mosquitoes at Golf Courses, Parks











The City of Winnipeg will begin to fog for mosquitoes on Friday in select areas.

The city says fogging will commence at 9:30 p.m., weather permitting, at the following golf courses, public parks, and open spaces:

· Assiniboine Park

· Brookside Cemetery

· Charleswood Dog Park

· Crescent Drive Park

· Fraser Meadow Park

· Harbourview Park

· Harte Trail

· Kildonan Park

· Kildonan Park Golf Course

· Kings Park

· Maple Grove Park

· Marj Edey Park

· St. Vital Cemetery

· St. Vital Park

· Windsor Park Golf Course

As of Thursday, the city’s Adulticiding Factor Analysis (AFA) rating moved from medium to high. The average mosquito trap count is 44.

In order to warrant a fogging operation, the AFA must be high and the city-wide average trap count must be a minimum of 25 female mosquitoes for two consecutive nights, with one or more of the quadrants of the city reporting at least 100 female adult mosquitoes.

Fogging occurs between 9:30 p.m. and 6:30 a.m. and will not happen when temperatures are below 13°C and/or wind speeds are not conducive to fogging.

No residential fogging is planned for now, but the city will review trap counts on a daily basis. The public will be notified eight hours in advance of any fogging operation.