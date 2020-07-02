Home » News » Winnipeg to Begin Fogging for Mosquitoes at Golf Courses, Parks

July 2, 2020 1:55 PM | News

Mosquito

A female aedes japonicus mosquito is seen biting a person in this May 2015 handout photograph. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Sean McCann)

The City of Winnipeg will begin to fog for mosquitoes on Friday in select areas.

The city says fogging will commence at 9:30 p.m., weather permitting, at the following golf courses, public parks, and open spaces:

· Assiniboine Park
· Brookside Cemetery
· Charleswood Dog Park
· Crescent Drive Park
· Fraser Meadow Park
· Harbourview Park
· Harte Trail
· Kildonan Park
· Kildonan Park Golf Course
· Kings Park
· Maple Grove Park
· Marj Edey Park
· St. Vital Cemetery
· St. Vital Park
· Windsor Park Golf Course

As of Thursday, the city’s Adulticiding Factor Analysis (AFA) rating moved from medium to high. The average mosquito trap count is 44.

In order to warrant a fogging operation, the AFA must be high and the city-wide average trap count must be a minimum of 25 female mosquitoes for two consecutive nights, with one or more of the quadrants of the city reporting at least 100 female adult mosquitoes.

Fogging occurs between 9:30 p.m. and 6:30 a.m. and will not happen when temperatures are below 13°C and/or wind speeds are not conducive to fogging.

No residential fogging is planned for now, but the city will review trap counts on a daily basis. The public will be notified eight hours in advance of any fogging operation.


