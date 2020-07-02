Men Shot, Stabbed at The Forks: Police











WINNIPEG — Two men were injured early Thursday when they were assaulted in the area of The Forks.

At around 12:35 a.m., police were called after one man was found to be suffering from a gunshot wound, while the other man had been stabbed.

Both victims were near the Winnipeg sign when they were assaulted, but were able to make their way to The Forks Market building and contact police.

The men were transported to hospital in unstable condition, but have since been upgraded to stable.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).