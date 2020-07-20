Winnipeg Man Drowns While Diving in West Hawk Lake













A 55-year-old Winnipeg man was pulled from West Hawk Lake Sunday afternoon after he experienced troubles while diving.

RCMP say the man was with two other divers in Whiteshell Provincial Park at around 3:30 p.m. when he went down to approximately 20 metres below the surface. His companions noticed he required assistance and brought him back up to shore, where he was unconscious and not breathing.

Members of the local fire department and bystanders performed resuscitative efforts on the man, but he was pronounced deceased on scene.

Falcon Lake RCMP continue to investigate.