Winnipeg police say a man has died following a stabbing in a hotel parking lot overnight.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Higgins Avenue just before 11 p.m. Thursday.

The victim was transported to hospital in critical condition and succumbed to his injuries.

The man has been identified as Joshua Robert Jeromiah Hansen, 29.

The death marks Winnipeg’s 27th homicide of 2020.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).