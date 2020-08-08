Bisons Name New Head Coach of Men’s Volleyball Squad











WINNIPEG — The University of Manitoba Bisons have named Arnd Ludwig as the new head coach for the Bisons men’s volleyball team.

Ludwig takes over from longtime legendary coach Garth Pischke, who retired at the end of the 2019-20 season after 39 years at the helm.

“Our men’s volleyball team is a prestigious and proud program, built by the efforts of retired coach, Garth Pischke and the many exceptional student-athletes that have made their way through the program,” said Bisons’ athletic director Gene Muller.

“We are starting a new chapter and we look forward to the bright future of the men’s volleyball program under Coach Ludwig’s leadership.”

Ludwig was the head coach of the Canadian women’s national team from 2009-2016. He made appearances at the World Championships in Japan in 2010 and Italy in 2014, the Pan American Games in Mexico in 2011 and Toronto in 2015, and the Grand Prix in 2014, 205 and 2016.

“I know that I have big shoes to fill and will do all I can to build on the tradition of success that has been established at the University of Manitoba,” said Ludwig.

“I stepped back from professional coaching a few years ago and after that break, I feel energized and motivated to bring excitement and a high standard of excellence to the Bisons men’s volleyball program.”

The Bisons finished the 2019-20 season ranked 10th and were set to host the 2020 U SPORTS Volleyball Championship when COVID-19 forced cancellation the day before the tournament began.

Ludwig will begin with the team September 1. The Bisons men’s volleyball season is scheduled to begin in January 2020 with a revised regular season format due to COVID-19. The conference regular-season schedule will be released at a later date.