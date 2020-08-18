Russell Man Dies in Rollover Crash in Virden













Alcohol is believed to be a factor in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Virden that killed an 18-year-old man from Russell, Manitoba on Monday night.

RCMP say just after 11:30 p.m., the man was driving near the intersection of Highway 1 and Provincial Road 257 in Virden when he lost control in a curve on a service road.

The vehicle was travelling eastbound approaching the intersection when it rolled into the ditch.

The driver, who wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased on scene.

Virden RCMP continue to investigate.