Man Killed in Collision with Train West of Portage la Prairie











1 Share

A 71-year-old man was killed Thursday afternoon after his SUV was struck by a train approximately 20 kilometres west of Portage la Prairie.

Manitoba RCMP say the crash happened just after 12 p.m. on Road 52 West, located just north of Highway 1.

According to police, the man was travelling southbound on Road 52 West when the SUV was struck by an eastbound CN train. The driver, from Bagot, Manitoba, was pronounced deceased on scene.

Portage la Prairie RCMP and CN police continue to investigate.