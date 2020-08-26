25 New Cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Wednesday











48 Shares

WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 25 new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 1,043.

Health officials say there are 408 active cases, 622 people have recovered and eight people are in hospital, including one in the intensive care unit. Thirteen people have died.

Wednesday’s cases include:

• 1 in Interlake-Eastern Regional Health Authority

• 8 in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 7 in Southern Health

• 9 in the Winnipeg health region

One of the new cases identified in Southern Health is linked to the Bethesda Place personal care home outbreak. This brings the total to eight.

Testing numbers show an additional 1,206 laboratory tests were completed on Tuesday, bringing the total number of tests completed since early February to 129,409.

Potential exposures in Brandon, Clear Lake

Public health officials are advising of three potential exposures to COVID-19 that may have occurred. The first was on August 18 and 19 at the GoodLife Fitness (1570-18th Street) in Brandon from 8-10 p.m. on both days and the second was on August 18 at the Coffee Culture Café and Eatery in Brandon (510-1st Street) from 2-8 p.m. The third exposure was on August 11 and August 14 to 17 at the Foxtail Café (Highway 10 and Victor Avenue) in Wasagaming (Clear Lake).

While the risk of transmission is considered low, information is being provided to help people assess their risk and seek testing if symptoms appear.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.