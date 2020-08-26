Man Shot in the Face with Pellet Gun in The Pas











2 Shares

Three teens have been charged after a man was shot in the face with a pellet gun in The Pas.

Manitoba RCMP say the victim was walking on Fischer Avenue Tuesday evening when a group of male youths asked him for a cigarette. When he refused, a 13-year-old boy allegedly shot him in the face with a pellet gun approximately five times.

The three suspects then took off and ran behind The Pas Legion, where the victim caught up to them. Officers arrived shortly after and arrested all three suspects; the 13-year-old shooter and two 16-year-olds.

Police seized three pellet handguns and numerous CO2 cartridges. All three suspects were also under the influence of alcohol.

The victim suffered minor injuries.

The three teens face numerous weapons charges, including the 13-year-old, who has also been charged with careless use of a firearm, pointing a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and failing to comply with a release order.

All three suspects were remanded into custody and were scheduled to appear in The Pas court on Wednesday.

RCMP continue to investigate.