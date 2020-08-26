Manitoba Government Doubles Subsidy for New or Rehired Workers During Pandemic













By The Canadian Press

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is expanding its wage subsidy for companies that bring back employees — or hire new ones — during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The subsidy covers half of a worker’s wages until the end of October — to a maximum of $5,000 each — and employers were able to use the funding for up to 10 employees.

Premier Brian Pallister says the program is being changed so that companies can use the money for up to 20 workers.

Recent figures from Statistics Canada said Manitoba had recovered to 95 per cent of pre-pandemic employment levels by July.

Manitoba health officials are reporting 25 new COVID-19 cases, including one at the Bethesda Place nursing home in Steinbach, where a woman in her 90s recently died.

Health officials say many of the new cases stem from targeted testing in known clusters.